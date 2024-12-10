The Brutalist is co-written and directed by Vox Lux helmer Brady Corbet. The film is described as an "American epic" starring Brody as Laszlo Toth, a "visionary architect" and Holocaust survivor.
Following World War II, Laszlo "arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsebet (Jones) after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes."
"On his own in a strange new country, Laszlo settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Pearce) recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost..." an official synopsis reads.
The Brutalist had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September. The film opens in theaters Dec. 20.
