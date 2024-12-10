Netflix is introducing the new series The Residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the show Tuesday featuring Uzo Aduba and Randall Park

The Residence is a "screwball whodunnit" murder mystery inspired by the Kate Andersen Brower book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Aduba (Orange is the New Black) plays Cordelia Cupp, a detective tasked with solving "a murder mystery revolving around the most disastrous (and deadly) state dinner" at the White House, according to Netflix's Tudum.

The Residence is created by Paul William Davies, who also executive produces with Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) and Betsy Beers. The trio previously collaborated on Rhimes' series Scandal.

Davies told Tudum the new show also takes cues from the Audrey Hepburn film Charade.

"The Residence is honestly a lot of things. It's funny, it's suspenseful, it's clever, it's totally farcical in places, it's genuinely romantic in others," he said.

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us), Jane Curtin, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell and Edwina Findley also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Residence premieres March 20 on Netflix.