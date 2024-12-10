'The Residence' photo: Netflix introduces 'screwball whodunnit' from Shonda Rhimes
UPI News Service, 12/10/2024
Netflix is introducing the new series The Residence.
The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the show Tuesday featuring Uzo Aduba and Randall Park.
The Residence is a "screwball whodunnit" murder mystery inspired by the Kate Andersen Brower book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.
Aduba (Orange is the New Black) plays Cordelia Cupp, a detective tasked with solving "a murder mystery revolving around the most disastrous (and deadly) state dinner" at the White House, according to Netflix's Tudum.
The Residence is created by Paul William Davies, who also executive produces with Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) and Betsy Beers. The trio previously collaborated on Rhimes' series Scandal.
Davies told Tudum the new show also takes cues from the Audrey Hepburn film Charade.
"The Residence is honestly a lot of things. It's funny, it's suspenseful, it's clever, it's totally farcical in places, it's genuinely romantic in others," he said.
