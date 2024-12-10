ABC has announced additional performers for its Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special.

Blake Shelton will perform from Las Vegas, while Luis Fonsi will take the stage in his native Puerto Rico. TLC has joined the lineup of the New York City celebration.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air live Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu. The show will also broadcast live across 150 iHeartRadio stations and stream on the iHeartRadio app.

Morissette will perform multiple times throughout the night, including a performance of "You Oughta Know" with Rapp. Kesha will celebrate 15 years of her hit "Tik Tok" and also showcase her song "Joyride."

Shelton will perform some of his biggest hits, as well as his new single "Texas," while Hardy will perform a medley of his songs "Psycho" and "Truck Bed."

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora were previously announced to host the NYC celebration in Times Square.

Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson and Thomas Rhett, along with Carrie Underwood, who will close out 2024 with a headlining performance of some of her biggest hits.