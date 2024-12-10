Gavin & Stacey: The Finale -- starring James Corden and Ruth Jones -- is set to air on BBC and iPlayer Christmas Day.

"It's five years since we left Nessa (Jones) down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy (Corden) and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened since then," the BBC said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In Barry, Bryn's (Rob Brydon) packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey (Joanna Page) and Gavin (Matthew Horne) are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely," the synopsis added.

"Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad. Over in Billericay, Pam (Alison Steadman) is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick (Larry Lamb) practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete (Adrian Scarborough) and Dawn's (Julia Davis) relationship."

The show premiered in 2007 and ran for three seasons and several holiday specials.

A retrospective called Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell is also set to air on New Years Day.

"It felt incredible. I mean for a long time when Ruth and I were writing the show we actually didn't know if it would ever come to fruition because really what we've always done is just write it for ourselves and then figure out if we think it might be good enough for an audience," Corden said in the release.

"It just felt so good to be back in a room with Ruth and then thinking we may have happened on a story which might be satisfying."