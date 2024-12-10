Sony Pictures released a trailer for its post-apocalyptic horror movie, 28 Years Later, on Tuesday.Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy, the film was directed by Danny Boyle and is set for theatrical release on June 20.Tuesday's 2-minute trailer has already gotten more than 1.3 million views on YouTube. It shows various people across the United Kingdom trying to survive in a zombie-plagued hellscape.The film follows 2002's 28 Days Later and 2007's 28 Weeks Later.