Sony Pictures released a trailer for its post-apocalyptic horror movie, 28 Years Later, on Tuesday.

Starring Jodie Comer Jack O'Connell , Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy , the film was directed by Danny Boyle and is set for theatrical release on June 20.

Tuesday's 2-minute trailer has already gotten more than 1.3 million views on YouTube. It shows various people across the United Kingdom trying to survive in a zombie-plagued hellscape.

The film follows 2002's 28 Days Later and 2007's 28 Weeks Later.