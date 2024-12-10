Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx joked about his recent health crisis in his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, which premieres Tuesday.

"You don't know how good this feels," Foxx, 56, told the crowd.

"You have no idea, Atlanta. You all saved my life, just 400 yards away from here, at Piedmont Hospital. They put me back together again."

The beloved entertainer recalled how, two years ago, he suffered a blinding headache and then couldn't remember anything for the next three weeks.

"What they told me was they took me to the first doctor and they gave me a cortisone shot and sent me home. I don't know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that's half a star," he said.

"My sister said 'No.' Four foot eleven, and full of nothing but love, she said, 'Something's wrong with my brother,'" he said, adding that his sister then took him to another hospital where the doctor diagnosed him as "having a brain bleed that's led to a stroke."

"When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair," he said. "I couldn't walk. Jamie Foxx don't get strokes. That's old man [expletive]."

He then spent time at a Chicago rehab where he worked hard to get back to where he is today.

"If I can stay funny, I can stay alive," he said.