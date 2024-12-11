Shohreh Aghdashloo has joined the cast of The Wheel of Time.

Prime Video announced in a press release Wednesday that Aghdashloo, 72, will appear in Season 3 of the fantasy series. The actress is known for the film House of Sand and Fog and the series 24, The Expanse and Arcane.

The Wheel of Time is based on the Robert Jordan book series. The show follows Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), a humble farm boy who learns he is "The Dragon Reborn -- a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world... or break it."

Aghdashloo will play Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan, a member of the elite sisterhood Aes Sedai, a group of women with the ability to channel the One Power.

"Elaida is a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling. She has a deep history with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo), and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower. Elaida is someone who believes in ends over means, and is willing to do anything to achieve what she envisions to be the greater good," an official description reads.

In Season 3, "the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon... including Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both."

"As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene (Madeleine Madden). These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark... no matter the cost."

Other cast members include Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoe Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Donal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Ayoola Smart and Kae Alexander.

The Wheel of Time is executive produced by Rafe Judkins, who also serves as showrunner. Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for Season 3 on Saturday. The season premieres March 13.