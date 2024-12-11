Meghan Trainor is set to star in the iHeart Radio Holiday Pop Up Party in New York City Dec. 20.

"The Holiday Pop Up Party and broadcast will feature Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor 's flip of the famous switch to kick off a special show of lights atop the Empire State Building synchronized to her song 'Jingle Bells,'" a press release states.

Crystal Rosas, of iHeartRadio New York Z100, will host the special, and Marc Brickman is responsible for the light show choreography.

"The holidays are my favorite time of the year and I'm so excited to be celebrating with iHeartRadio this season. Seeing the lights on one of the most iconic buildings in the world synced to my song 'Jingle Bells' is the perfect way to ring in the holidays with my fans," Trainor said.

The singer released Timeless in June and completed a tour in October.