Elton John was named Time's Icon of the Year ahead of the release of his upcoming documentary, Never Too Late, which streams on Disney+ Friday.

"As important as his music is, his philanthropy and his activism, you know works for AIDS and so many other charities, is just nonstop," said Al Roker during the Today segment announcing the Icon of the Year.

Similarly, when Robin Roberts asked him about his legacy on Good Morning America, the singer didn't name his career.

"My music speaks for itself. My legacy was I was a great husband and an even better father," he said. "The music, my career, is fantastic. It's been mind-blowing, groundbreaking. But the most important thing to me in my life is making sure my children are happy, they have a wonderful life, and that I was good to them. That's all that counts."

John shares Zachary and Elijah with husband David Furn, who co-directed Never Too Late.

That documentary illustrates how Elton John overcomes various obstacles.

"I wanted to leave my childhood behind," he told Roberts during the interview. "And it caught up with me when I realized I put everything into my work, and there was nothing underneath it. I was just a void."

Never Too Late shows Elton John preparing for his Dodger Stadium concert, which would be his last.

"I honestly don't miss going on tour," he said. "I'm 77 and, you know, I've done four and a half thousand shows, I've gone how many flights. I have two young boys that need me. I have David as my husband that needs me. I love spending time with my boys, and I love being here, at this house."

"And I understand why people find it hard to stop, but I didn't find it hard at all," he added.