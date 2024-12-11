The Voice has crowned a winner for Season 26.

Sofronio Vasquez won Tuesday, scoring a record deal and $100,000 in the process.

"Your mentorship is a blessing to me, my family and to all the dreamers out there," the 32-year-old singer said to Michael BubleÌ, his mentor on the show. "You have opened up so many doors."

BubleÌ, who joined the show for Season 26, will once again mentor hopeful musicians in Season 27, which airs Feb. 3.

"My Filipino brother, you are the hope of so many people... it has been such an unbelievable journey to be here with you," Buble said.

Other finalists included Shye, Danny Joseph, Jeremy Beloate and Sydney Sterlace.