Culture-clash comedy You People, true crime film Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, comedy series Shrinking and nature documentary Frozen Planet II are among the movies and TV shows coming to streaming services this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, supernatural adventure series Lockwood & Co., thriller series The Snow Girl, reality series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and musical special Next at the Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency also make their streaming debuts.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Shotgun Wedding' -- Prime Video

'Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini' -- Lifetime

True-crime thriller Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini airs Saturday on Lifetime and will be available the following day on the network's streaming app. The film stars Jamie King as Sherri Papini, a wife and mother who went missing for 22 days in 2016 and turned up at the side of a highway with her face bruised, her wrists and ankles chained and her hair cut. Over the course of an investigation, police determined she had never been held against her will and had actually spent those three weeks with an ex-boyfriend at his California cabin. The movie also features Matt Hamilton, Lossen Chambers, Andy Thompson and Arpad Balogh.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'You People' -- Netflix

Cultures clash in comedy film You People, streaming Friday on Netflix. The film stars Jonah Hill as a man who wants to marry his girlfriend (Lauren London), but first he has to make a good impression on her parents, played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. The film, directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Hill and Barris, also features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony and Bryan Greenberg.

TV

'Shrinking' -- Apple TV+

Jason Segel plays a therapist whose own grief leads him to change his entire approach in Shrinking, a new series premiering its first two episodes Friday on Apple TV+. The series, created by Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, also stars Harrison Ford as a fellow therapist and mentor attempting to help Segel's character deal with the death of his wife. Jessica Williams, Christa Miller and Michael Urie also star.

'Lockwood & Co.' -- Netflix

A trio of teenage ghost hunters do battle with malevolent spirts, as well as their adult competitors, in Lockwood & Co., a new series streaming Friday on Netflix. The series, based on the Jonathan Stroud book series of the same name, sees young psychic Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes) joining the agency run by Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to take on evil spirits. Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway Morven Christie , Jemma Moore, Jack Bandeira and Ben Crompton also star.

'The Snow Girl' -- Netflix

Spanish thriller series The Snow Girl streams Friday on Netflix. The series stars Milena Smit as Miren, a burgeoning journalist attempting to solve the mystery of a young girl's disappearance with help from colleague Eduardo (Jose Coronado). Aixa Villagran, Tristan Ulloa, Loreto Mauleon, Julian Villagran, Raul Prietom and Javier Castillo also star. The show is written by Jesus Mesas and Javier Andres Roig and directed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea.

'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' -- TLC, TLC.com, Discovery+ app

Six couples will put their love to the test in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC and streams on TLC.com and the Discovery+ app. Daniele and Yohan, who previously appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, return to the franchise along with five other couples faced with major decisions that will test their bonds.

'Frozen Planet II' -- BBC America, AMC+

Frozen Planet II, a sequel series to 2011 BBC documentary Frozen Planet, will air its first episode Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America and will stream on AMC+ at the same time. The series, narrated by naturalist David Attenborough, takes viewers on a tour of the wildlife native to the Arctic and Antarctic, as well as some of the other coldest habitats on Earth. The series features "Take Me Back Home," a song co-written by Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Michael B. Jordan hosts this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, airing Saturday night on NBC and streaming the following day on Peacock. Lil Baby is slated to serve as musical guest.

'Next at the Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency' -- PBS

Hip-hop legends The Roots perform selections from their catalog and give candid interviews in Next at the Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency, airing Friday on PBS and streaming the same day on PBS.org and the PBS app. The special episode of Next at the Kennedy Center also features performances from Durand Bernarr, India Shawn and Ezy Truth, as well as interviews with Simone Eccleston, Jasmine Martin, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Devin Allen.