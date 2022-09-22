Weezer took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rock band performed its song "What Happens After You?" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

"What Happens After You?" is the lead single from Weezer's new EP, SZNZ: Autumn, released Thursday.

Autumn also features the songs "Can't Dance, Don't Ask Me," "Get Off on the Pain," "Francesca," "Should She Stay or Should She Go," "Tastes Like Pain" and "Ru, Raven, Run."

Autumn is the third EP in Weezer's SZNZ series, following Spring, released in March, and Summer, released in June.

"First there was Spring, then Summer... now it's Autumn's time to shine," the band tweeted Thursday.

Weezer consists of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner. The group released its 15th studio album, Van Weezer, in May 2021.