Tom Hardy's Venom: The Last Dance is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $51 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Smile 2 with $9.4 million, followed by The Wild Robot at No. 3 with $6.5 million, Conclave at No. 4 with $6.5 million and We Live in Time at No. 5 with $8.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Terrifier 3 at No. 6 with $4.8 million, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Anora at No. 8 with $867,000, Place by Place at No. 9 with $721,000 and Transformers One at No. 10 with $720,000.