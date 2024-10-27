Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Humanist Erasmus in 1469-- Explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728-- Musician Niccolo Paganini in 1782-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911-- Poet Dylan Thomas in 1914-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922-- Artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932-- Comedian\/actor John Cleese in 1939 (age 85)-- Musician Lee Greenwood in 1942 (age 82)-- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 79)-- Filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946-- Musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) in 1949 (age 75)-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 74)-- Musician K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 72)-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 71)-- Musician Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran) in 1958 (age 66)-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 61)-- Musician J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer\/Mavericks) in 1964 (age 60)-- Musician Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots\/Velvet Revolver) in 1967-- Musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1967 (age 57)-- Writer Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 49)-- Mountaineer\/inspirational speaker Aron Ralston in 1975 (age 49)-- TV personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 31)-- NBA player Lonzo Ball in 1997 (age 27)