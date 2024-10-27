Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

-- Humanist Erasmus in 1469

-- Explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Musician Niccolo Paganini in 1782

-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811

-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858

-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872

-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908

-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911

-- Poet Dylan Thomas in 1914

-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922

-- Artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923

-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932

-- Comedian/actor John Cleese in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Lee Greenwood in 1942 (age 82)

-- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 79)

-- Filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946

-- Musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer/Mavericks) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver) in 1967

-- Musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Writer Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 49)

-- Mountaineer/inspirational speaker Aron Ralston in 1975 (age 49)

-- TV personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 31)

-- NBA player Lonzo Ball in 1997 (age 27)