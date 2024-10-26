Singer-actress Demi Lovato is mourning the death of her baby niece.

"I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever," Lovato, 32, commented on her sister Madi de la Garza's heartbreaking post, which announced the death of her daughter.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first time and last time," de la Garza, 22, wrote. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

Madison played Juanita Solis on the TV show, Desperate Housewives.

She and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell announced her pregnancy in early September.