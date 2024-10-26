Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Rod Wave's Last Lap, followed by Charli xcx's Brat at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet at No. 4 and GloRilla's Glorius at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 6, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 7, BigXthaPlug's Take Care at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 10.