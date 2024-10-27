Matthew Perry's home sells for $8.6M a year after his death
UPI News Service, 10/27/2024
Friends icon Matthew Perry's home has been sold for $8.6 million about one year after his death.
The Los Angeles Times reported that movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian bought the four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot, mid-century modern mansion and intends to use it as a vacation home.
TMZ said Perry bought the Pacific Palisades property in 2020 for $6 million.
Perry died Oct. 28, 2024 from the acute effects of Ketamine while soaking in his hot tub at home.
