Florida's Universal Orlando Resort released a preview video Tuesday for the "Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment" attraction that is slated to open in its new Dark Universe park May 22.

"From the experiments of Victoria Frankenstein to a twisted landscape where monsters roam, Dark Universe is a grim world of myth and mystery," the park's website said.

Tuesday's 70-second clip introduces the fictional Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-granddaughter of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, the mad scientist who cobbled together the parts of various corpses and reanimated them into a breathing abomination in Mary Shelley's classic horror novel, Frankenstein.

"Together, we will finish what my great-grandfather started," the animated figure tells visitors at her foreboding-looking mansion.

The clip also shows other realistic-looking, ferocious and familiar creatures from Universal movies such as Werewolf, Dracula and the Creature from the Black Lagoon.