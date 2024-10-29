Searchlight has released a 2-minute-long, behind-the-scenes music video set to "Subterranean Homesick Blues" for Timothee Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Written by Jay Cocks and James Mangold and directed by Mangold, the film is set for theatrical release on Dec. 25.

The cast also includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison. and Scoot McNairy­.

"Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan's meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts -- his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation -- culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965," said a synopsis accompanying the preview on YouTube Tuesday.