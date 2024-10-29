"It's a privilege, 40 years on, to be able to have this opportunity to celebrate WHAM!'s wonderful and enduring musical homage to Christmas and I'm absolutely thrilled that WHAM! in partnership with The BBC will present this joyful and touching tribute to the nation this Christmas," Ridgeley, 61, said in a statement Tuesday.
"Christmas was a special time of year for George and Christmas songs were a special type of song for him too and that was why he considered writing a Christmas classic one of the great achievements of his career," the singer added. "Only he will ever know quite what inspired him to such dizzying heights, but his songwriting genius led him to distil the quintessential essence of Christmas into a song whose breadth of appeal spans the generations."
