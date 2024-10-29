The adventure-comedy, Jumanji 3, is set for a Dec. 11, 2026 theatrical release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Kasdan -- director of 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level -- is slated to helm the next chapter.

The blockbuster franchise follows a group of teens who get sucked into a video game and have to meet numerous challenges to get home.

The 1995 film Jumanji -- starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt and Kirsten Dunst -- followed a similar plot, but involved a board game instead of an electronic one.