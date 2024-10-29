Fashion model Gisele Bundchen is pregnant with her third child, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ reported Bundchen, 44, told her ex-husband, NFL icon Tom Brady , and their two children, that she was pregnant with her jiu-jitsu instructor beau Joaquim Valente's child before the news broke.

"They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying about Bundchen.

"She's excited about the baby and feels good. She's several months along and planning a home birth."

E! News said Bundchen was seen with a visible baby bump when she went to a Miami gym earlier this week.

Bundchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old sister Vivian.