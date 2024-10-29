Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Hank Azaria posted online heartfelt messages remembering their late friend Matthew Perry on the first anniversary of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry died of a drug overdose while soaking in a hot tub at his home Oct. 28, 2023. He was 54.

"1 year," Aniston posted on Instagram, alongside bandaged heart and dove emojis, and a gallery of photos of her with her former Friends co-star in happier times.

She also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation, which supports individuals struggling with substance abuse issues.

"Missing you today and always," Cox captioned her own picture collection on Instagram.

"One year without Matthew," The Simpsons icon Azaria wrote on X.

"He helped me get sober and made me laugh harder than anyone else. I miss him every day. The world isn't the same without you, brother!"

Perry's Pacific Palisades home sold for $8.6 million earlier this month.