Media mogul Tyler Perry has paid tribute to Steve Mensch, president and general manager of operations at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, after Mensch died this weekend in a small plane crash in Florida. He was 62.

"This time of year, grief meets me like an unwanted visitor, as tomorrow marks 15 years since the loss of my mother. It feels especially harder because I have lost so many friends and mentors this year, ranging in age from as young as 40 to 92," Perry wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"And today, yet another loss. I've been trying to understand this tragedy all day -- what went wrong with that plane. Steve loved flying, and he loved that plane; he took so much pride in it," Perry added. "Steve Mensch was truly a kind soul and a great leader at the studio. We all adored him and are devastated that he's gone. I'm praying for his family as we all try to make sense of this heartbreak. Life is but a moment; we are like vapors. Hold strong to the people you love AND TELL THEM!"

CNN reported that Mensch was found dead at the scene of the crash Friday night in Citrus County, Fla.

Mensch was the pilot of the single-engine Vans RV12 and the only person onboard at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Mensch joined Tyler Perry Studios in 2016 after the company had bought the former Fort McPherson Army Base in Atlanta.

Mensch held leadership positions at Third Rail Studios, Qingdao Oriental Movie Industrial Park and Turner Broadcasting and also worked at Feature Systems Inc, AT&T and Embassy Suites.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

"Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Steve Mensch's passing," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on X.

"A good man and an instrumental part of a studio Georgia is proud to call its own, his achievements made our state better and brought more opportunities to its people. His loved ones and the entire Tyler Perry Studios team will be in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss."