'Moana 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
UPI News Service, 12/08/2024
Animated adventure Moana 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $52 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Wicked with $34.9 million, Gladiator II at No. 3 with $12.5 million, Pushpa at No. 4 with $9.3 million and Red One at No. 5 with $7 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Interstellar at No. 6 with $4.4 million, Solo Leveling at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Y2K at No. 8 with $2.1 million, For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas at No. 9 with $2 million and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at No. 10 with $1.5 million.
