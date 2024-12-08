Reacher Season 3 is set to premiere with three fresh episodes on Prime Video Feb. 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show stars Alan Ritchson as the titular hero, a former military police officer who lives off the grid, helping various people he meets along his travels across the United States.
The remaining episodes of the eight-episode season will roll out weekly through March 27.
Season 3 is based on Lee Child's novel Persuader.
"Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence -- and confronts some unfinished business from his own past," a synopsis said.
Joining the cast this season are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart and Olivier Richters.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.