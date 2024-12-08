Reacher Season 3 is set to premiere with three fresh episodes on Prime Video Feb. 20.

The show stars Alan Ritchson as the titular hero, a former military police officer who lives off the grid, helping various people he meets along his travels across the United States.

The remaining episodes of the eight-episode season will roll out weekly through March 27.

Season 3 is based on Lee Child's novel Persuader.

"Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence -- and confronts some unfinished business from his own past," a synopsis said.

Joining the cast this season are Anthony Michael Hall , Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart and Olivier Richters.

Season 4 is expected to begin shooting in 2025.