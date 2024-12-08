Former Saturday Night Live cast-mates Dana Carvey and David Spade returned to the sketch comedy show this weekend for a new edition of the faux TV program, Church Chat.

Carvey reprised his iconic 1980s Church Lady character to scold former Congressman Matt Gaetz (Sarah Sherman) and U.S. President Joe Biden 's son Hunter (Spade) for their well-documented scandals.

The Church Lady said she is back because she wanted to ring out 2024, "the most satanic year in history."

"You better repent, Matt, there's only 17 days left until Christmas," the Church Lady said, to which Sherman's Gaetz replied, "You had me at 17," referring to allegations that he has had sex with underage women.

"OK, off you go. Don't let the door hit you in the forehead," the Church Lady quipped, then welcomed in Spade as Hunter Biden, who addressed her as "Church Woman."

"Actually, it's 'Church Lady,'" Carvey corrected.

"Oh, well, pardon me," Spade's Hunter Biden said, a nod to Joe Biden's recent real-life decision to pardon his son for his tax evasion and gun crime convictions after repeatedly saying he had no intention to do so.

"Pardon you? Who do you think I am? Your daddy?" the Church Lady said, further telling him some people aren't happy he is escaping the consequences of his actions.

"Much like [Donald] Trump, they went after me because of my last name -- and all the illegal things I did," Spade as Biden said.

The Church Lady also greeted pro baseball free agent Juan Soto (Marcello Hernandez) and tried to persuade him to use the money he is expected to get through his next contract to help the "needy and less fortunate."

"You're right. Maybe I'll sign with the Mets," Soto quipped.

The Church Lady then closed out her show within a show by singing "Satan Had a Good Year," along with her guests and the Church Chat choir.