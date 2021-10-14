If the sightings and speculation is accurate, it means Zack and Michaela Clark opted to divorce either on or after "Decision Day," and Bao and Johnny Lam must have also opted to end their marriage.
The @MAFSfan Instagram account recently reported Zack and Michaela decided to stay together on "Decision Day" but then broke up after the show wrapped.
Bao and Zack relationship rumors began swirling when Bao and a man who looked like Zack were spotted filming at a restaurant with a camera crew around them in early September on what appeared to be a date.
The camera crew's participation prompted speculation Bao and Zack may have been taping a scene for a possible Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special.
Bao was wearing a tight and sexy red dress with nude high heels in photos of the Houston, TX outing posted by the @MAFSfan Instagram account, while Zack sported a crisp white dress shirt.
Days later, the @MAFSfan Instagram account also reposted images that had been uploaded by Bao and Zack on their own respective Instagram pages.
Bao and Zack both took photos in the same interactive art exhibit in which orange and red yarn was hanging from the ceiling at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
One fan of the show pointed out how Johnny had ghosted Bao -- whom he knew fairly well before marrying her due to their similar college extracurricular activities -- when she asked him to join her on a date to the new museum that had just opened up in Houston.
So it appears Bao finally went on that long-lost date with Zack!
More recently, @MAFSfan also received photos from eyewitnesses believing they had spotted Bao and Zack at the same club a couple of weeks ago.
Around the time the photos were sent to @MAFSfan, one of Zack's friends posted a picture with Zack and another buddy at a club enjoying cocktails, prompting the Instagram account to note how "it adds up."
Videos were even taken of Bao and Zack together at the club, but there was no sound to them on @MAFSfan's post.
On the latest episode of Married at First Sight's thirteenth season that aired on Wednesday night, both Bao and Zack's marriages were both shown falling apart.
Bao felt Johnny constantly criticized her and put her down, and she admitted she was "feeling checked out" of the marriage due to his poor treatment of her and frequent angry outbursts.
"I feel Johnny is not happy because he doesn't want to be! Johnny does not want to put in the work to make the marriage work, and I honestly feel if Johnny doesn't figure this sh-t out for himself, he's not going to be happy in any relationship," Bao explained.
Bao said she and Johnny had different expectations for marriage and so she wasn't sure their relationship would work out long-term.
"From my end, I just feel like I married a man that was not ready for marriage. He cuts me down at every opportunity, he doesn't appreciate Bao, and I'm done feeling unappreciated," Bao complained.
Meanwhile, Zack and Michaela got their relationship back on track after an explosive fight earlier in the season, but after meeting with two Married at First Sight experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson, Zack and Michaela had an off-camera conversation about "Decision Day" that went off the rails.
Michaela accused Zack of saying that if "Decision Day" happened to be that very day -- with about two weeks left in the extreme experiment -- he would say "no" to remaining Michaela's husband.
Zack claimed Michaela gave the same response over whether she'd want to stay married or get a divorce, but Michaela insisted she had responded with a more vague, "I don't know."
The argument resulted in a deflated Michaela wanting to sleep in a separate bed from Zack, and so Zack decided to leave their shared apartment altogether and sleep at his old place.
While FaceTiming with a friend the next day, Zack alleged that Michaela had texted him with some shocking news.
After revealing how Michaela never actually wanted him to leave, Zack shared with his friend over FaceTime of his wife, "She moved out, she packed everything. I realized she even took the seasoning!"
Zack's friend called Michaela's behavior "childish, rude and disrespectful," and Zack insisted he had been trying in his marriage and had never put more effort into something in his entire life.
"Seeing Michaela move out for the second time, it's definitely challenging. I don't know if it's something I can overcome because this is the type of [dramatic] reaction that I have trouble with [in relationships]," Zack lamented, adding, "This is literally insanity."