Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the upcoming Grammy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recording academy announced Tuesday that Noah will "take us into Music's Biggest Night to honor music and amplify support for the music community impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires."

Noah, 40, is the author of Born a Crime and former host of the Emmy-winning late-night talk show The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. This year's Grammys will mark his fifth consecutive year as host.

The 67th award ceremony will take place Feb. 2 and air at 8:00 p.m. EDT on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch live, while subscribers without the Showtime plan can stream the show the following day.

Beyonce leads the nominees, shattering records in November when her 11 nominations contributed to the 99 nods she's received across her career -- more than any other musician.

The Recording Academy also noted that she has won more awards than anyone else, with 32 Grammys to her name.

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and SZA were among the big winners at the 2024 Grammys.