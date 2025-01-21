Comedian Bowen Yang and actress Rachel Sennott are set to share the Oscar nominations on Thursday.

In a social media post Tuesday, The Academy shared that the pair will announce Oscar nominations at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Yang recently portrayed J.D. Vance in the Saturday Night Live Election Special, while Sennott appeared in Bottoms in August.

The 97th Oscars will take place at 7 p.m. EST on March 2 and Conan O'Brien will host.

The award nominations will premiere on ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and across The Academy's social media channels. The announcements can also be viewed on the Oscars website.