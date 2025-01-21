Netflix announced Tuesday it has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a fourth season. Production will begin next month in Los Angeles.

Season 4 will adapt the book The Law of Innocence. It is the sixth book in the MIchael Connelly series.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, the lawyer who conducts business out of his Lincoln car. Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Neve Campbell are returning for Season 4.

In The Law of Innocence, Mickey defends himself when he is framed for murder. Police find a body in his trunk during a traffic stop.

Harry Bosch guest stars in the 2020 book. Bosch has his own series for Prime Video.

Season 10 will have 10 episodes.