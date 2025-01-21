Billy Idol announced a new tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Tuesday. The duo will visit 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada from April 30 - Sept. 25.

The Sept. 25 show will be at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. $5 for every ticket sold to this show will go to the American Red Cross for Southern California Wildfire Relief and Idol has committed to matching each donation.

Stops on the tour include Madison Square Garden in New York, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Idol filmed a video to announce the tour in which he is plagued by lyrics from his songs. Comedian Matt Rife says, "It's a nice day for a white mocha," "More more more" and quotes other Idol songs.

Jett appeared as Idol's therapist and bandmate Steve Stevens appears at a dinner with Idol. He named the tour "It's a Nice Day To... Tour Again" after his "White Wedding" lyric, also spoofed in the mocha line.

Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Jett toured with Alanis Morisette last year.