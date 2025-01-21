The Band's last living member, Garth Hudson, has died.

He passed away Tuesday morning, while sleeping in a New York nursing home, outlets report. Hudson was 87 years old.

The group began as backup musicians for Ronnie Hawkins (Levon and the The Hawks) and then Bob Dylan, before releasing an album of their own in 1968. The group included Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Rick Danko and Levon Helm with Hudson.

The Band has been a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1994.

The group's social media page included a tribute to the late musician.

"A musical genius and cornerstone of the group's timeless sound, Garth once said, 'I found some true enjoyment in helping people get to the bottom of their feelings.' Through his music, he did just that," the tribute reads. "Helping us all feel more deeply and connect to something greater. Rest easy, Garth."

The post includes photographs of Hudson playing various instruments over the years.