Uma Thurman joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as series regular
UPI News Service, 01/21/2025
Showtime announced Tuesday that Uma Thurman has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection as a series regular. Production began this month in New York and will launch of Paramount+ with Showtime this summer.
Thurman will play Charley, a former Special Ops officer turned private security head. Charley is head of security for Leon Prateer, a "mysterious billionaire" whose casting has not yet been announced.
Showtime announced Resurrection at the Comic-Con panel for Dexter in July. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, following the revival series Dexter: New Blood.
Earlier this month, Showtime also announced that James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott will reprise their roles in the new series.
The prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, is currently airing on Showtime and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Showrunner Clyde Phillips, who ran the first four seasons of the original series, as well as New Blood and Original Sin, will also showrun and executive produce Resurrection.
