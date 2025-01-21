Showtime announced Tuesday that Uma Thurman has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection as a series regular. Production began this month in New York and will launch of Paramount+ with Showtime this summer.

Thurman will play Charley, a former Special Ops officer turned private security head. Charley is head of security for Leon Prateer, a "mysterious billionaire" whose casting has not yet been announced.

Showtime announced Resurrection at the Comic-Con panel for Dexter in July. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, following the revival series Dexter: New Blood.

Earlier this month, Showtime also announced that James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott will reprise their roles in the new series.

The prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, is currently airing on Showtime and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.