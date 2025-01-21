Netflix is teasing Run Away, a new limited series based on a Harlan Coben novel starring James Nesbitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nesbitt portrays Simon, who is father to Ellie de Lange's character, Paige.

Paige takes off and Simon is left picking up the pieces of his life, a synopsis says.

"When Simon finds Paige, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home," the description continues.

The eight-episode show will also star Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Ingrid Oliver, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Finty Williams, Joe McGann and Amy Gledhill.

"Run Away is about family," Coben said. "About what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family."

A release date has not yet been shared.