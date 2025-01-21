The Academy of Science-Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films announced this year's first round of special awards on Tuesday. The ceremony will be Sunday, February 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Shatner will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Shatner played Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series and seven movies. He won the Saturn Award for Best Actor in 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and hosted the ceremony in the '70s.

The Academy has named Back to the Future this year's recipient of the George Pal Memorial Award. The film celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson, as well as screenwriter and producer Bob Gale and score composer Alan Silvestri will accept the award in person.

Ron Perlman will present the Spotlight Award to Prime Video's Fallout for special recognition of a current series. Amazon has renewed Fallout for a second season and cast Macauley Culkin in it.

Joel McHale was announced as host of the awards show in December. The Saturn Awards will be livestreamed from the Hilton Universal City Hotel on ElectricNOW and Roku Channel.

The ceremony will also share information on donating and supporting California Wildfire efforts.