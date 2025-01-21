Netflix announced the premiere date for the comedy series Running Point on Tuesday. The show will premiere Feb. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service first announced the series when it was untitled in 2024. Kate Hudson stars in the show from creators Mindy Kaling Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen.

Hudson plays a woman who becomes president of the fictional basketball team the Los Angeles Waves after a family scandal. Drew Tarver and Scott MacArthur were cast in February as her brothers.

The cast also includes Max Greenfield, who appeared on episodes of The Mindy Project. A photo released Tuesday shows Greenfield and Hudson toasting.

Other photos show Toby Sandeman and Uche Agada on the court and Fabrizio Guido on the phone in an office.