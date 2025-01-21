The full lineup for the 75th annual Berlin Film Festival was announced Tuesday.

Among the 19 movies in the running for the Golden Bear are Blue Moon, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Ethan Hawke , and Dreams, directed by Michel Franco and starring Jessica Chastain

Blue Moon is a biopic about songwriter Lorenz Hart (Hawke) set in 1943. The film imagines Hart's struggles as his former songwriting partner, Richard Rodgers, celebrates the opening of Oklahoma!, according to an official synopsis. Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott also star.

Dreams, meanwhile, follows a young ballet dancer's (Isaac Hernandez) decision to leave Mexico in hopes of achieving success in California, the description reads. Chastain, Rupert Friend and Marshall Bell also star.

Both movies are among the 17 premiering worldwide during the festival, better known as the Berlinale, which begins Feb. 13.

"There are films that exalt the majesty of human ingenuity, even as they marvel at how frequently we fail to harness that power for good," writes director Tricia Tuttle in her welcome letter. "There are films that note our tribalism, but also many others that revel in the ways community and human connections give the world meaning."

"There are warnings and calls to action as well as love stories, comedies, offerings of hope, magic and wonder," she adds.

The lineup was announced the day after German culture minister Claudia Roth shared that the iconic festival would be awarded an extra $2 million, Deadline reports.

Special screenings will include 21 movies, including A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet and The Thing With Feathers starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Tilda Swinton will receive the Honorary Golden Bear Feb. 13, and Friendship's Death, the 1987 film starring the actress, will also play during the festival.