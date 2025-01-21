The Black Eyed Peas have canceled their Las Vegas residency show amid "current circumstances."

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to scrap their scheduled performances at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino was announced Sunday.

"To our dearest Peabodies," the music group wrote on Instagram Stories. "It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned."

The news came before Inauguration Day, and about a week after the group posted about the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

"L.A. is resilient, L.A. is love, L.A. is home," they wrote in a post Jan. 11. "Together, we rise. Together, we rebuild..."

The residency was to include 15 shows, beginning Feb. 15 and wrapping up May 31.

"We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play," said Will.i.am in an Instagram story that was pinned to the group's page. "I can't wait for the world to see what we cook up in Las Vegas."

Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency would have featured band members Will.i.am, Apple de Ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The residency would have also marked the debut of Vida, an AI bandmate.

"J. Rey will have songs with Vida and a Vida will be singing," Will.i.am told USA Today in September. "Taboo and I will be rapping and singing and so will Vida. It's going to be the most interactive pre, during and post-show experience and if there is a place to have that experiences, it's going to be in Vegas."