Tippi Hedren, the actress best known for starring in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, celebrated her 95th birthday Monday alongside her daughter, Melanie Griffith.

Griffith, 67, an actress known for Body Double and Working Girl, described her mother as "happy, healthy and feisty" in a tribute on Instagram.

The reel includes a photograph of a pastel green cake with the words "Happy 95th Mor Mor" in pale pink icing.

Griffith's Now and Then co-star Demi Moore commented.

"Gorgeous!" she wrote, referring to Hedren, who is seen waving, wearing a black sweater over a red and black blouse.

"An icon! A legend!" commented Perez Hilton. "She is forever the moment!"

In 2003, Hedren was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. She was joined at that time by Griffith and granddaughters Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas.

Hedren's grandchildren also include Jesse Johnson and Alexander Bauer.