Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Soldier/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738

-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824

-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869

-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884

-- Musician Lead Belly in 1888

-- Fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905

-- High-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905

-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922

-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922

-- Comedian Benny Hill in 1924

-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938

-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 85)

-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Richie Havens in 1941

-- Musician Mac Davis in 1942

-- Musician Edwin Starr in 1942

-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 78)

-- Musician Jim Ibbotson (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Musician Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 75)

-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 75)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 74)

-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953

-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 69)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Jam Master Jay (Run-DMC) in 1965

-- Actor Karina Lombard in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Ken Leung in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Cat Power in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Chris Kilmore (Incubus) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton (Spice Girls) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Jerry Trainor in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Izabella Miko in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Luke Grimes in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Nick Gehlfuss in 1985 (age 40)