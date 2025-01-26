Timothee Chalamet guest hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend for the third time.

The 29-year-old actor, who stars in two Best Picture Oscar nominees this year -- Dune Part II and A Complete Unknown -- this year, sang several Bob Dylan songs in honor of the music legend he plays in A Complete Unknown, which also earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

During his monologue, he joked about his film awards losing streak and how he has kept a "sad little speech" in his pocket for the past four years.

Chalamet then asked an audience member to open an envelope, supposedly to announce his name for a pretend award, so he could finally give his speech, but the name the man read was that of SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, who cheerfully accepted the faux prize while Chalamet glowered.

The Oscars gala, the last awards presentation of the 2024-25 film season, is set for March 2.