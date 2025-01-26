The Mark Wahlberg thriller, Flight Risk, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $12 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mufasa: The Lion King with $8.7 million, followed by One of Them Days at No. 3 with $8 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at No. 4 with $5.5 million and Moana 2 at No.5 with $4.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Presence at No. 6 with $3.41 million, Wolf Man at No. 7 with $3.4 million, A Complete Unknown at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Den of Thieves: Pantera at No. 9 with $3 million and The Brutalist at No. 10 with $2.9 million.

One of Them Days was No.1 last weekend with $11.6 million in box office receipts in North America.