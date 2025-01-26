Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda reprised his Broadway blockbuster role of Alexander Hamilton in a comedy sketch about America's founding fathers on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7-minute segment showed the signers of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 Philadelphia, declaring they are now the enemies of the British monarchy.

"In America, we will never have a king!" Miranda sang as SNL cast member James Austin Johnson arrived on the scene as current U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Never say never," Johnson, playing Trump, quipped as the rest of the cast froze in place. "Kidding, of course, although, in many ways, I'm not. I'm in my king era."

Trump went on to tout his accomplishments during the first week of his second term in office.

He also teased that Miranda, who is in "sniffing distance of an EGOT," wrote a new rap for the show after he was "tricked into" appearing, but he wouldn't be allowed to perform it because of Trump's interruption.

Miranda, who like the rest of the cast stood motionless during Trump's monologue, struggled not to laugh, finally objecting when Trump thanked him for the $1 million anonymous donation he allegedly made to Trump's inauguration.

"I know that was you, Lin," Trump said, to which Miranda replied, "No, it was not!"

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Your word against mine!" Trump

The sketch has already gotten more than 1 million views on YouTube.