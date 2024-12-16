The White Lotus will return for a third season in February.

HBO shared a teaser trailer and Feb. 16 premiere date for Season 3 on Monday.

The White Lotus is a black comedy drama anthology series created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. Each season follows the guests and employees at a different White Lotus resort.

Season 3 is set at "an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

The teaser trailer hints at a death and the characters giving into their "base instincts."

Season 3 premieres Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and will also stream on Max.

Season 1 was set in Hawaii and starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, while Season 2 took place in Sicily and featured Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson and Sabrina Impacciatore.