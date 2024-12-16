'The White Lotus' Season 3 gets teaser, Feb. premiere date
UPI News Service, 12/16/2024
The White Lotus will return for a third season in February.
HBO shared a teaser trailer and Feb. 16 premiere date for Season 3 on Monday.
The White Lotus is a black comedy drama anthology series created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. Each season follows the guests and employees at a different White Lotus resort.
Season 3 is set at "an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."
The teaser trailer hints at a death and the characters giving into their "base instincts."
