The White Lotus will return for a third season in February.

HBO shared a teaser trailer and Feb. 16 premiere date for Season 3 on Monday.

The White Lotus is a black comedy drama anthology series created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. Each season follows the guests and employees at a different White Lotus resort.

Season 3 is set at "an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

The teaser trailer hints at a death and the characters giving into their "base instincts."

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal (Blackpink's Lisa), Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood star.

Season 3 premieres Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and will also stream on Max.

Season 1 was set in Hawaii and starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, while Season 2 took place in Sicily and featured Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson and Sabrina Impacciatore.