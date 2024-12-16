Imagine Dragons released a new version of "Take Me to the Beach" featuring the Japanese singer Ado on Monday.

In an earlier social media post, the band said that the upcoming song would be the "last international feature for 'Take Me to the Beach.'"

Previous versions included collaborations with Aboriginal Australian rapper Baker Boy, Italian rapper Ernia, and Congolese-French singer Jungeli.

The official lyric video for the latest iteration shows the song's lyrics appearing across various cartoon television screens.

Ado came to fame as an utaite, a singer who posts online covers. She has not shared her real identity or shown her face, and is instead represented by an animated character.

The original version of "Take Me to the Beach" appears on LOOM, the Imagine Dragons album released in June.

"With my best friends by my side we worked on this record," said Dan Reynolds, the Imagine Dragons frontman, on Instagram at the time. "I felt free to say everything I needed to say. I hope that it brings you the same sort of solace it brought me...."

Wayne Sermon and Ben McKee are also members of Imagine Dragons.