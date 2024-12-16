Netflix has renewed The Boyfriend for Season 2.

The Japanese dating show follows a group of queer men as they explore platonic and romantic relationships with one another.

"Being the first same-sex romance reality show in Japan, we paid careful attention to ensure that the story is an authentic portrayal of these relationships," Netflix executive producer Dai Ota told Tudum. "In Season 1, we showed not just romance, but their friendship and meaningful connections with one another, which I believe touched the hearts of fans around the world."

That season saw the nine participants living in the Green Room -- a residence that overlooked the ocean.

"In Season 2, we will continue to showcase their compassion and stories of growth, with more unique perspectives and backstories," Ota said. "Please look forward to a new season with new participants, a new Green Room, and new storytelling."

Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida and Yoshimi Tokui will return as commentators.

A release date has not yet been shared.