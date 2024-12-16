Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi series Silo for two more seasons.

The streaming service said the show, based on Hugh Howey's trilogy of dystopian novels, will end with Season 4.

Silo stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson. The series takes place in a world where the last 10,000 people on Earth live in a mysterious mile-deep silo "protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside."

"It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh's epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons," showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost said in a statement Monday.

"With the final two chapters of Silo, we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos."

Season 2 is now streaming, with new episodes rolling out on Fridays through Jan. 17.

The ensemble includes Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.