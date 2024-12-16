Luther star Idris Elba and singer Kylie Minogue are among the stars slated to read children's stories on CBeebies Bedtime Stories in the coming days.

The BBC series will feature a special week of episodes in anticipation of Christmas.

"CBeebies Bedtime Stories brings magical moments to families all year round but there's something extra special about stories at Christmas time," Patricia Hidalgo, a director at BBC, said in a press release.

"At its heart is the incredible power of storytelling," she added. "Which spans generations from children to their grown-ups to grandparents, and this Christmas, we hope everyone takes something away from listening to a story snuggled up together."

Elba, who voices Knuckles in the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, will kick off the episodes Saturday by reading Hedgehog's Balloon. That book was penned by Nick Butterworth.

Minogue, meanwhile, will read Michael Salmon's The Australian 12 Days of Christmas Dec. 25 on Christmas Day.

Other upcoming readers include Justin Fletcher (Sunday, The Winter Wish), Mo Gilligan (Monday, My Dad is a Grizzly Bear), Perrie Edwards (Dec. 24, Mr. Santa), James Norton (Dec. 26, There is No Big Bad Wolf in This Story) and Cody Rhodes (Jan. 1, Gigantic).

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs on the BBC's CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.

