All seven seasons of the beloved series Gilmore Girls are now streaming on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as a single mother and her teen daughter living in a small town in Connecticut, is also streaming on Netflix.

Netflix's 2016 four-part sequel series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, will not, however, be available on Hulu. That will remain a Netflix exclusive.

Gilmore Girls initially ran on the WB and the CW from 2000-2007.

It also starred Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Keiko Agena, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia.